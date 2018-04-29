There's no slowing down the collaborative musical team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have just added yet another credit to their resumes. They've just composed music for the upcoming documentary The Fourth Estate, which centers on the New York Times investigative reporting into Donald Trump during the first year of his presidency.

Reznor and Ross created the original theme music for the four-part Showtime documentary series and a trailer featuring their music can be viewed in the player above. The Fourth Estate premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Saturday (April 28), with the Showtime launch slated for May 27 at 7:30PM ET.

The pair won an Oscar for their work on 2010's The Social Network and have remained in demand ever since, working on such film and documentaries as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Before the Flood, Patriots Day and The Vietnam War.

As for Nine Inch Nails, the Reznor-led outfit is expected to release the third EP in their current trilogy before June. During a chat in March with BBC Radio 6, Reznor stated that the idea behind the third EP took a little while in coming to fruition, but that he expected it to arrive ahead of the band's 2018 touring, which starts in June. The still-untitled set follows 2016's Not the Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence.

