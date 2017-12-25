Recently, Trivium vocalist Matt Heafy expanded the parameters of his ongoing video covers series to include holiday music. The singer started off with interesting takes on Joni Mitchell's "River" and Bing Crosby's "Mele Kalikimaka," and he's finishing off the Christmas covers with two more classics.

"I love holiday music. During the month of December, in the Heafy household, it's always Christmas music and movies. It is our absolute favorite time of year," said the singer when introducing the series. He went on to add that he hoped to put together a Christmas playlist for fans, and he succeeded in doing so by serving up "A Very Kiichi Christmas."

The final two entries in the series are Frank Sinatra's rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (seen above) and the Elvis Presley version of "Blue Christmas" (posted below). Both performances allow the Trivium vocalist to show off his rich full deep vocal, with Heafy lamenting in the comments to his Sinatra cover, "If only I could always sing in this range! Ha!"

As for "Blue Christmas," Heafy kept his commentary short and sweet, explaining, "Man, I love singing Elvis!" The joy in the performance shines through as you can see in the video below. To check out all of the performances on the "A Very Kiichi Christmas" playlist, head here.

Watch Matt Heafy Perform Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas"