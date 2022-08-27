Type O Negative To Reissue ‘Dead Again’ For 15th Anniversary

Type O Negative's Dead Again will get new life this fall. The goth metal band's final LP will be reissued in limited edition by Nuclear Blast for its 15th anniversary on November 25 and will be available in several vinyl variants, as well as CD, cassette and digital formats.

The band teased the announcement earlier this week on Facebook, posting, "So. I wonder if something DEAD is coming back to life?" On August 23, many fans responded in kind to the veiled news with comments ranging from, "I would buy anything new you put out. Really, really miss Type O," as well as, "No NEW music beyond Pete will ever be considered. Past recordings, demos, b-sides, etc. yes please."

Dead Again offers the final recordings from the late, great frontman Peter Steele before his untimely death in 2010, which brought about the end of Type O Negative. The album is also notable for including the song "Halloween in Heaven," which was a tribute to Dimebag Darrell who had died a few years prior to the song's release.

Steele previously told MTV about the track, "Dimebag was a very close friend of Type O, but I didn't want to exploit his name because it was so soon after his death. I didn't want people to think I was making money off of this man's tragic death, but he's in a much better f---ing place, there's no doubt. It was out of love for him that this song was written."

The reissue will also feature nine bonus tracks, including live recordings of "Christian Woman" and "Love You To Death" from Type O's set at Wacken Open Air in 2007.

Guitarist Kenny Hickey shared his sentiments about the reissue in a press release, and stated, “The first casualty of this album was the record company — which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years.”

Hickey added, “Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

Preorders for the reissue are available now at the Nuclear Blast site.

There will also be a special merch collection, as Type O Negative posted about on Facebook.