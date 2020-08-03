U.K. Download Festival 2021: System of a Down, Korn, KISS + 77 More Bands Announced
The U.K. installment of the annual Download Festival has confirmed 80 bands for next year's lineup with headlining performances coming from KISS, Biffy Clyro and System of a Down.
This year's event was set to feature Iron Maiden, System of a Down and KISS, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all eyes on next summer, the fest was able to retain two of those originally scheduled headliners, with only Iron Maiden unable to make the 2021 fest.
View the complete lineup announcement further below.
“We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder," said System of a Down bassist Shavo Odajian. "Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to."
Biffy Clyro exclaimed, "We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again!"
The 2021 Download Fest at Donington Park will be held from June 4 through 6. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 7 at the festival's website.
U.K. Download Festival 2021 Lineup
A.A. Williams
A Day To Remember
Airbourne
Alestorm
Anchor Lane
Baroness
Biffy Clyro
Blackout Problems
Black Veil Brides
Bleed From Within
Blues Pills
Bokassa
Bush
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Cemetery Sun
Control The Storm
Creeper
Daughtry
Dead Label
Dead Posey
Deftones
Dirty Honey
Dying Fetus
Electric Wizard
Employed To Serve
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gender Roles
Gojira
Haken
Hatari
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Hot Milk
Killswitch Engage
Kill The Lights
Korn
Jamie Lenman
JJ Wilde
Joyous Wolf
Kiss
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Lotus Eater
Marianas Trench
Mastodon
Modern Error
Myles Kennedy & Company
Obituary
Of Mice & Men
Phoxjaw
P.O.D.
Poppy
Powerwolf
Press Club
Rise Against
Sepultura
Skillet
Sleep Token
Spiritbox
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
System Of A Down
Temples On Mars
Tempt
Theory
The Darkness
The Distillers
The Faim
The Hara
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Those Damn Crows
Tiny Moving Parts
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wargasm
Wayward Sons
Will Haven
