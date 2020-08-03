The U.K. installment of the annual Download Festival has confirmed 80 bands for next year's lineup with headlining performances coming from KISS, Biffy Clyro and System of a Down.

This year's event was set to feature Iron Maiden, System of a Down and KISS, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all eyes on next summer, the fest was able to retain two of those originally scheduled headliners, with only Iron Maiden unable to make the 2021 fest.

View the complete lineup announcement further below.

“We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder," said System of a Down bassist Shavo Odajian. "Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to."

Biffy Clyro exclaimed, "We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again!"

The 2021 Download Fest at Donington Park will be held from June 4 through 6. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 7 at the festival's website.

U.K. Download Festival 2021 Lineup

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Biffy Clyro

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

Korn

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Kiss

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

System Of A Down

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven

Live Nation / Download Festival