U2 just announced five shows in Las Vegas as part of their new "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Las Vegas" concert residency this fall.

The Irish rock band will open the new sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena Sphere at The Venetian Resort with the program based on their classic 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The residency was already announced; the dates are newly revealed. (More dates are likely to be added, Rolling Stone said.)

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the band's latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, a press release explains.

It follows the huge success of U2's Joshua Tree 30th anniversary stadium tour which was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and their 2018 "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE" indoor tour which played to a combined audience of 1 million across Europe and North America.

"U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," the band said on Monday (April 24). "And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert. … We're the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level."

The U2 members added, "That's what U2's been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the 'ZOO TV Tour,' which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this fall."

However, U2's Larry Mullen Jr. won't be a part of the dates. The band has already named his replacement. Watch a trailer below. Get U2 tickets and more info here.

U2 Vegas Residency Trailer

U2 Las Vegas Residency Dates 2023

Sept. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sphere

Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sphere

Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sphere

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sphere

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sphere

