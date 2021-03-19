Ex-Underoath Guitarist Corey Steger Has Died in a Car Accident

Former Underoath guitarist Corey Steger died in a car accident on March 17, as confirmed by erstwhile drummer Dallas Taylor on Facebook.

"I don’t know how to type this. I’m without words," began Taylor. "Yesterday (3/17/2021) at around 6:00PM, Corey Steger, one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear-ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord."

Taylor reflecting on the significance Steger had on his own life and spoke to the quality of his character and continued, "Him, and his family have had such an impact during my [ATV] accident [in 2016], and recovery. I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me. He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers."

Steger joined the Tampa, Florida metalcore group as their second guitarist alongside Luke Morton in 1998. He was credited with lead guitar on the band's first pair of albums — 1999's Act of Depression and 2000's Cries of the Past, before his exit in 2001. Both records also featured Taylor as the lead vocalist, though Taylor would depart two years later after performing on one more album, 2001's The Changing of Times, which also featured Steger's replacement, Tim McTague.

Loudwire extends our condolences to Steger's family, Corey's friends, bandmates and all who knew him.