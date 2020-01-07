Underoath Members Bury the Hatchet, Go See The Almost Perform

They say time heals all wounds. The members of Underoath suffered a strained relationship with each other for quite some time when drummer and vocalist Aaron Gillespie formed his side project the Almost in 2005. Fortunately, they've since buried the hatchet, and the rest of Underoath actually went to see the Almost perform live this past weekend.

"There was unnecessary friction between myself and the rest of Underoath when I started the Almost," Gillespie wrote in an Instagram caption on a photo from the show. "Creative differences led to bruised egos, fear and rejection amongst many of us in the band. My new creative outlet became The Almost even though I was very much a part of Underoath."

"Saturday night, for the first time ever, my Underoath family came to see The Almost show in Tampa," he continued. "This was more special than you could ever imagine." Underoath guitarist Timothy McTague even performed the Almost song "Drive There Now" onstage with Gillespie, which the two wrote together. See a photo of them hugging on stage below.

Gillespie left Underoath in 2010, and the band went on to release Ø (Disambiguation) later that year with former Norma Jean drummer Daniel Davison. They disbanded in 2013, and vocalist Spencer Chamberlain and Gillespie announced the band's reunion two years later.

The Almost continue their tour tonight (Jan. 7) in Nashville, Tenn., and the run concludes at the end of the month. See the dates here.