Underoath Reimagine ‘Hallelujah’ as Duet With Charlotte Sands

One of the first pieces of music we got from Underoath teasing their latest album was "Hallelujah," but the band is already giving the song a makeover, welcoming rising vocalist Charlotte Sands as a special guest on a newly recorded version of the song that can be heard below.

The Sands vocal brings a new dimension to the song, giving the track a more emotional narrative while maintaining the core of the original.

Drummer-vocalist Aaron Gillespie says of the new version, "So stoked to be able to partner with Charlotte on this tune. She’s the real deal, a crazy talent and a great person. She brought a different and really cool environment to this song. Super pumped to have to on it."

Sands added, "'Hallelujah' is one of those songs that feels like an entire experience while you’re listening. It’s one of my favorite things about Underoath, their ability to make every song, lyric and melody feel captivating and immersive. I feel incredibly honored that they have welcomed me into their world and let me tap into a part of myself and my voice that I haven’t shared. I still can’t believe I was able to be a part of this song and sing alongside legends like Spencer and Aaron, I will brag about this moment for a lifetime to come."

The original version of "Hallelujah" can be found on the band's Voyeurist album, while the new version with Sands is available via streaming services at this location. Those interested in picking up the Voyeurist album in physical form or seeking out any related merch can do so here.

Underoath have dates coming up in support of the new album, with Spiritbox, Stray From the Path and Bad Omens also on board. See all of their upcoming dates and get ticketing info here.

Underoath featuring Charlotte Sands, "Hallelujah"