The Undertaker Gets Emotional on Final ‘Last Ride’ Episode, Metallica Scores Epic Fight Montage

WWE released the final episode of The Last Ride on Sunday (June 21), documenting The Undertaker’s acclaimed Boneyard Match at this year’s Wrestlemania. The Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) got publicly emotional for the first time ever during the episode, which also featured Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” scoring Taker’s epic fight against AJ Styles.

The Boneyard Match may be The Undertaker’s final time wrestling. Calaway expressed his desire to retire various times throughout The Last Ride, but approaches this latest decision with an added sense of finality. “There was a lot of thought, a lot of emotion that went through my head, one of those being, ‘Are you happy enough with that?’ It was just a powerful moment, and you don’t always necessarily get those,” Calaway says in the WWE Network special. “Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it … Never say never, but at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

As for being vulnerable on film, Taker began tearing up while remembering his late brother Timothy, who passed away from a heart attack shortly before filming for the Boneyard Match began. “It’s just another indication of how important being present with your family is, because you just never know what’s going to happen,” Taker shares. “It was an extremely rough day.”

WWE Network

At Wrestlemania 36, The Undertaker entered to Metallica’s “Now That We’re Dead,” but for an incredible fight montage from the Boneyard Match, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” was used during The Last Ride. The classic Ride the Lightning track was perfect for Taker’s victorious performance against Styles, so head over to the WWE Network to watch for yourselves.

The Undertaker recently spoke to Loudwire to discuss his favorite metal bands, the most metal WWE Superstar of all time and much more. Check out our exclusive chat with Mark Calaway here.