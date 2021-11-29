In 1987, MTV released the iconic Headbangers Ball during the height of the heavy metal movement. It quickly became the premier destination for all things heavy, even helping lead grunge into the mainstream in the early ‘90s.

When Nirvana appeared on the show in 1991, Kurt Cobain famously wore a yellow ballgown. “It’s Headbangers Ball, so I thought I’d wear a gown,” Cobain said, before pointing to Krist Novoselic and adding, “He wouldn’t wear his tux. He didn’t give me a corsage either.” “At least I asked you out,” the bassist retorted.

One of Axl Rose’s rare interviews was given to the Ball shortly after the release of Appetite for Destruction. “We got hired to be the bad boys and we were the bad boys, and now all of a sudden we’ve got to be businessmen and respectable and good,” Axl said of the band’s newfound mainstream success. He also told a funny story about feuding with a crappy sound guy during one of the band’s gigs.

Maybe the most memorable episode of Headbangers Ball was when Alice in Chains went to Action Park with Riki Rachtman. Or maybe it was when the host went bowling with Soundgarden? You’ll see moments from both those shows and more in the Loud List below.

10 Unforgettable Headbangers Ball Moments