Universal Music Halts Rammstein Marketing + Promotion Amid Till Lindemann Investigation

The fallout from recent allegations against Rammstein's Till Lindemann continues to reverberate with the band's label, Universal Music, revealing that they have halted marketing and promotion for the group amid a recent investigation into the singer by German officials.

Following news that a probe had been initiated by prosecutors in Berlin on Wednesday (June 14), Universal Music issued a statement that reads as follows: “The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who have spoken out so courageously in public in this case,” the label said, while also announcing their suspension of promotion for the band, per the New York Times.

"Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offenses and the distribution of narcotics," a spokesperson on behalf of the Berlin public prosecution's office said initially regarding the investigation, adding that they launched it at their own discretion, as well as "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties."

Last month, a fan who attended the band's concert in Vilnius, Lithuania wrote a series of posts on both Reddit and Twitter claiming that she was drugged during the show's pre-party after being invited by a member of the Rammstein camp. She further alleged that she was recruited to have sex with Lindemann under the stage during one of the show's interludes, in which she declined.

Though the woman asserted that she was not sexually assaulted, she shared several photos and videos of bruises that she woke up with the morning after the show, and claimed she was sick the entire day despite not consuming a lot of alcohol throughout the night.

After her posts went viral, several other women reportedly made allegations against the singer on various social media platforms too, according to Barron's. Rammstein denied the accusations in a statement on their social media on May 28, writing, "With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter."

Following the accusations, Lindemann was dropped by his publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch. The company issued a statement, writing that they "became aware of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the 2013 book In Still Night published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch plays a role," and thus, they ended their relationship with him as a client.

On June 3, Rammstein wrote another statement on their social media addressing the allegations, which you can read below [translated via Google Translate].

The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions among the public and especially among our fans. The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously. We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows — in front of and behind the stage. We condemn any kind of transgressions and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. You have a right to your point of view. But we, the band, also have a right — namely not to be prejudiced either.