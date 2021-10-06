Veil of Maya Evolve + Embrace Pop Elements on New Song ‘Outrun’

Since deathcore's inception, countless bands have taken the bone-crunching style in ambitious new directions, including Veil of Maya, who have embraced pop elements on their latest single, "Outrun." There's also a section that should delight Iron Maiden fans.

Although the group, which was founded in 2004, haven't released a new album since 2017's False Idol, they've been keeping fans at least partially satiated with individual songs — 2019's "Members Only," 2020's "Outsider" and "Viscera," which was released earlier this year.

On "Outrun," the band's evolution is on display as they showcase pop/R&B sounds amid the jarring rhythms, utilizing clean and harsh vocals to complement the opposing styles. The biggest surprise, however, are the guitar harmonies at the 2:43 mark in the track, which are unmistakably similar to "The Trooper" off Iron Maiden's 1983 album, Piece of Mind, an intentional nod to the heavy metal legends, as the band confirmed with Loudwire.

Listen to "Outrun" and read the lyrics to the song below.

In an interview with Full Metal Jackie earlier this year, vocalist Lukas Magyar commented on the band's recent sonic developments and said, "We keep up with the way things are within our own sort of realm of music, but also try to stay on top of what's happening outside of that, even in pop culture. We're able to add our own twist to things and pull a lot of influences from different areas, whether it be our own loves or other styles of music. I take a lot of lyrical inspiration from films and books, so you pick and choose whatever grabs your attention."

Catch Veil of Maya on the road in the U.S. through Oct. 20 alongside Dance Gavin Dance, Polyphia, Eidola and Wolf & Bear at these stops.

Veil of Maya, "Outrun" Lyrics

Raise from your lifeless avatar

Raise

Wake from the lifeless form you are

Wake I'm feeling nauseous from the free fall

I'm seeing three of everything

Can't shuffle my feet

I'd take the lead but I'm in heaps now

Sidetrack stare

Out of sight and mind Don't take me back

Take me back

I won't make it

Make it back

It's chasing me down

I need to out run this blood hound I'm feeling nauseous from the free fall

I'm seeing three of everything

Can't shuffle my feet

I'd take the lead but I'm in heaps now

Sidetrack stare

Out of sight and mind Why don't I feel right at home

Why do I feel like a ghost

My motion

Just like a drone

Blood hound

Still tracking you down

Veil of Maya, "Outrun"