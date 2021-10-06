Veil of Maya Evolve + Embrace Pop Elements on New Song ‘Outrun’
Since deathcore's inception, countless bands have taken the bone-crunching style in ambitious new directions, including Veil of Maya, who have embraced pop elements on their latest single, "Outrun." There's also a section that should delight Iron Maiden fans.
Although the group, which was founded in 2004, haven't released a new album since 2017's False Idol, they've been keeping fans at least partially satiated with individual songs — 2019's "Members Only," 2020's "Outsider" and "Viscera," which was released earlier this year.
On "Outrun," the band's evolution is on display as they showcase pop/R&B sounds amid the jarring rhythms, utilizing clean and harsh vocals to complement the opposing styles. The biggest surprise, however, are the guitar harmonies at the 2:43 mark in the track, which are unmistakably similar to "The Trooper" off Iron Maiden's 1983 album, Piece of Mind, an intentional nod to the heavy metal legends, as the band confirmed with Loudwire.
In an interview with Full Metal Jackie earlier this year, vocalist Lukas Magyar commented on the band's recent sonic developments and said, "We keep up with the way things are within our own sort of realm of music, but also try to stay on top of what's happening outside of that, even in pop culture. We're able to add our own twist to things and pull a lot of influences from different areas, whether it be our own loves or other styles of music. I take a lot of lyrical inspiration from films and books, so you pick and choose whatever grabs your attention."
Veil of Maya, "Outrun" Lyrics
Raise from your lifeless avatar
Raise
Wake from the lifeless form you are
Wake
I'm feeling nauseous from the free fall
I'm seeing three of everything
Can't shuffle my feet
I'd take the lead but I'm in heaps now
Sidetrack stare
Out of sight and mind
Don't take me back
Take me back
I won't make it
Make it back
It's chasing me down
I need to out run this blood hound
I'm feeling nauseous from the free fall
I'm seeing three of everything
Can't shuffle my feet
I'd take the lead but I'm in heaps now
Sidetrack stare
Out of sight and mind
Why don't I feel right at home
Why do I feel like a ghost
My motion
Just like a drone
Blood hound
Still tracking you down