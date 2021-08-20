New Video Podcast Series Tells Story of Guns N’ Roses’ Early Days

Attention Guns N' Roses fans — a new video podcast called The First 50 Gigs: Guns N' Roses and the Making of Appetite for Destruction has just launched on Patreon.

Created by Marc Canter and Jason Porath, who also wrote the GN'R book Reckless Road, the video podcast will tell stories of the band's early days roaming the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and how they eventually recorded the best-selling debut album of all time.

Canter, whose family owns the legendary Canter's Deli in L.A., grew up with Slash and began photographing and filming him as he started making his way in and out of different bands. He took a lot of the pictures you'll find on the internet from Guns N' Roses' earliest shows on the Strip, and he was there for both the good and the debauchery that happened.

"There isn't a better person to release any material to do with the coming together and the history of Guns N' Roses and where it went and what was going on behind the scenes than Marc," Slash said in a press release.

"If I don't tell these stories, they die with me," Canter wrote on the podcast's website.

The first season features a lineup of guests who both worked with the members of Guns N' Roses and had been in previous bands with them — such as Steven Adler, Chris Weber of Axl Rose's pre-GN'R bands AXL and Hollywood Rose, Rob Gardner of L.A. Guns and the original Guns N' Roses and more.

An introductory video and the very first episode are available now on Patreon with different subscriber levels. To subscribe and start watching, head over to First50Gigs.com, and check out a trailer for the series below.

The First 50 Gigs: Guns N' Roses and the Making of Appetite for Destruction