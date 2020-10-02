Voivod Announce ‘Lost Machine’ Live Album, Reveal Title Track Video

Canadian prog metal titans Voivod are on their way back with a new live album. Lost Machine - Live in on schedule for a Nov. 27 street date through Century Media Record, and the band is kicking off promotion with the new concert video for the title track.

The band is having a little fun with the clip, which does feature live performance, but occasionally finds singer Denis "Snake" Belanger making an enhanced animated visual transformation into a creature while playing onstage. Aside from the artistic extra, the clip does find Voivod delivering a standout live performance of the track.

Lost Machine - Live was recorded while the band was touring in 2019 in support of their 2018 album The Wake. Felipe Belalcazar directed the clip, which mixes audio recorded at a Quebec City show with footage filmed in Montreal.

"Here it is at last, the first single and video from our upcoming release Lost Machine - Live. The footage used in this clip comes from a hometown show in Montreal in the summer of 2019, and the audio is from a show in Québec City two weeks later, where we recorded the entire live album. We were obviously excited to play in our province of Québec, in front of families and friends, as documented in this rendition of the song 'The Lost Machine.' The video is directed by Felipe Belalcazar, who is also working on a Voivod documentary. I did the art on the road across the globe last year, and it was animated by Jaan Silmberg. More to come soon, enjoy," states Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin about the release.

In total, the album features 13 tracks playing out over 74 minutes. Check out the artwork and track listing below. Pre-orders for Lost Machine - Live are currently available at this location ahead of the Nov. 27 release.

Voivod, "The Lost Machine"

Voivod, Lost Machine - Live Artwork + Track Listing

Century Media

1. Post Society

2. Psychic Vacuum

3. Obsolete Beings

4. The Prow

5. Iconspiracy

6. Into My Hypercube

7. The End of Dormancy

8. Overreaction

9. Always Moving

10. Fall

11. The Lost Machine

12. Astronomy Domine

13. Voivod