Volbeat may be starting to think about their next studio album, but they've got a new release to hold fan attention that will be coming before the year ends. The group will revisit one of the biggest shows of their career with the release of the new concert collection, Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken.

The set, due Dec. 14, was filmed back on Aug. 26, 2017 as the group packed their sold out hometown venue, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark with over 48,250 people in attendance. The foursome of Michael Poulsen, Jon Larsen, Rob Caggiano and Kasper Boye Larsen also let the cameras roll for a concert film marking this special occasion.

Poulsen states, “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us. We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone."

Special guests at the show that also appear on the live album include Mille Petrozza, Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich, boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones. You can see who appears on what track in the track listing at the bottom of this post.

Volbeat's Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken won't arrive until Dec. 14, but you can go ahead and make your reservation for the release at this location. The album and concert film will be available in Blu-Ray/2-CD, DVD/2-CD, 2 CD, 3 LP vinyl and digital packages.

Volbeat, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken Artwork + Track Listing

Republic Records

1. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

2. Heaven Nor Hell

3. Radio Girl

4. Lola Montez

5. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)

6. Doc Holiday

7. Sad Man’s Tongue

8. 16 Dollars

9. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)

10. Fallen

11. Slaytan

12. Dead But Rising

13. Goodbye Forever

14. Maybellene I Hofteholder

15. The Everlasting

16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)

17. Evelyn (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

18. Lonesome Rider

19. Seal The Deal

20. The Garden’s Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)

21. Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)

22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)

23. A Warrior’s Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)

24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Still Counting

Special Guests (In Order Of Appearance):

Mia Maja –Vocals on “Let It Burn,” “For Evigt”

Rod Sinclair – Banjo on “7 Shots” and “For Evigt”

Mille Petrozza – Vocals on “7 Shots”

Johan Olsen – Vocals on “For Evigt” and “The Garden’s Tale”

Barney Greenway – Vocals on “Evelyn”

Lars Ulrich – Drums on “Guitar Gangsters And Cadillac Blood” and “Enter Sandman”

Mikkel Kessler – Special Appearance on “A Warrior’s Call”

Danko Jones – Vocals on “Black Rose”