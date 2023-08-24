Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Lays Out Band’s Plan for 2024

There's some good news and some bad news if you're a Volbeat fan. Frontman Michael Poulsen, fresh off a Volbeat tour with Halestorm, checked in online with an update detailing what the plan is for 2024.

"So what's up next?," says Poulsen midway into the update. "Now we're home and we're going to use some time on family, our kids and we're not going to tour next year."

But before fans get a little too bummed, the singer reveals, "But, we are going to write a new album and go into the studio to record the album, so next time we are on the road, it'll be with a bunch of new songs. Can't wait. A lot of great ideas for the next record so we will get started working on that."

This would be the band's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2021's Servant of the Mind. However, things will be a little different for the band as the group split with longtime guitarist Rob Caggiano just prior to the last tour leg that they fulfilled. Flemming C. Lund stepped in for the band to fulfill their touring commitments, but it has not been revealed who will handle the guitar parts for the band in the studio alongside Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen and bassist Kasper Boye Larsen.

And while Poulsen won't be out on tour with Volbeat, he does reveal that he will be onstage in another capacity. "Since Volbeat is not touring next year, I will be on the road with Asinhell. Check 'em out. And again, thank you for your amazing support. You rock."

For those not aware, Asinhell is Poulsen's new band alongside vocalist Marc Grewe and Raunchy drummer Morten Toft Hansen. The group finds the Volbeat frontman, who once played in the death metal band Dominus, returning to more of a death metal sound. Look for the band's Impii Hora album arriving this fall.

