Win an Asinhell ‘Impii Hora’ Vinyl!

Volbeat may be ready for some well-deserved time off, but the good news is that frontman Michael Poulsen has something else on his plate for 2024. He's returned to his death metal roots, forming the band Asinhell with Marc Grewe and Morten Toft Hansen, dropping the band's debut album Impii Hora today (Sept. 29). Quite honestly, it's something you've gotta hear, and Loudwire Nights is making sure you're covered by offering a vinyl version as part or our latest Loudwire Record Club offering.

This album is simply packed with brutality, whether it be the darkly throttling album opener "Fall of the Loyal Warrior," the chugging standout "Island of Dead Men" or the blasting pit stirrer, "Desert of Doom." You'll want to crank this one all the way up and release your inner aggressions.

As part of this contest, we're giving three fans a chance to win standard vinyl editions of the band's debut album, Impii Hora, just primed for you to rock it out in all its glory. While tour dates have yet to be announced, Poulsen recently revealed he plans to spend some time on the road promoting the record in 2024. So this gives you a perfect chance to get primed for those forthcoming dates.

So how do you get your hands on one of these vinyls? Simply fill out your details in the entry box provided below. You have until Oct. 3 at 10AM ET to enter, so make sure you do so before the clock runs out on this contest.

