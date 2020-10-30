Volbeat Announce Live Album From ‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound’ Tour

Volbeat deliver one of the more upbeat and energetic shows you'll find and the veteran rockers are now turning around some of that live energy with the concert album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland.

The set, recorded during the German stops on the band's touring in support of their last album, will be available digitally worldwide on Nov. 27 via Republic Records.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says, "The German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do. It’s amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we’ve become fans of theirs, too.”

In total, fans will be treated to a 27-song set that includes songs taken from shows in Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg (along with two additional tracks recorded earlier in the tour). The band turned to longtime collaborator Jacob Hansen to mix the set, which will be available for streaming and download on Nov. 27. You can currently pre-save the Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland set right here.

The set provides a great showcase for the band's catalog, pulling out older familiar hits and mixing them with a healthy selection of Rewind, Replay, Rebound songs. "Last Day Under the Sun," "Pelvis on Fire," "Die to Live," "When We Were Kids," "Sorry Sack of Bones," "Cloud 9," "Parasite," "Leviathan," "The Everlasting," "7:24" and "Cheapside Sloggers" all make the cut, with a video for "Cheapside Sloggers" live in Stuttgart released to tease the collection. Watch it below.

In advance of the release, Volbeat will stream three full length shows from their tour on their YouTube channel. Stay tuned to the band's website for streaming show details.

Volbeat, "Cheapside Sloggers" (Live in Stuttgart)

Volbeat, REWIND, REPLAY, REBOUND: LIVE IN DEUTSCHLAND Track Listing

1 Intro/Lola Montez

2 Pelvis on Fire

3 Doc Holliday

4 Sorry Sack of Bones

5 The Garden's Tale

6 Ring of Fire

7 Sad Man's Tongue

8 When We Were Kids

9 Slaytan

10 Dead But Rising

11 Fallen

12 Die to Live

13 Seal the Deal

14 For Evigt

15 7:24

16 Cheapside Sloggers

17 Lonesome Rider

18 Parasite

19 The Everlasting

20 Cloud 9

21 Last Day Under the Sun

22 The Devil's Bleeding Crown

23 Leviathan

24 Let It Burn

25 Pool of Booze, Booze, Booza

26 Boa [JDM]

27 Still Counting