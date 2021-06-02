Volbeat Debut New Songs ‘Wait a Minute My Girl’ + ‘Dagen Før’

Volbeat are ready to re-enter the musical fray for summer 2021, dropping a pair of new songs titled "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før." The tracks serve as the first pieces of new music from the band since their Rewind, Replay, Rebound album cycle.

While the pandemic put any touring ideas on hold last year, the band members did use the downtime to start working on new music. Singer Michael Poulsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen and drummer Jon Larsen were able to connect with their longtime producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark while guitarist Rob Caggiano chimed in remotely from New York.

“As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of summer," state the band. "We’re beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on 'Wait a Minute My Girl,' and we’re absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we’ve known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to 'Dagen Før.'"

They continue, "We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The fall always brings the thunder and lightning…”

Always evolving their sound, Volbeat accentuated "Wait a Minute My Girl" by adding guest sax player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo from JD McPherson's band. Both musicians previously appeared on Volbeat's 2019 song "Die to Live." Meanwhile, singer Mia Maja returned to add backing vocals on the song.

“Dagen Før” features guest vocals from the aforementioned Danish artist Stine Bramsen of the band Alphabeat. The song provides a mix of English and Danish lyrics.

Both tracks are currently available to stream via the platform of your choosing here. Check out both songs with their lyrics below.

Volbeat, "Wait a Minute My Girl" + Lyrics

Wait a minute my girl

Wait a minute my lover

Summer’s up and I want you to know

That I won’t live a minute without ya

I’ve been waiting for a while

I always had you on my mind

Now you’re here in flesh and bones

My heart beats so and it’s scaring me to death

But I can’t…

Wait a minute my girl

Wait a minute my lover

Summer’s up and I want you to know

That I won’t live a minute without ya

There’s a light and it’s right there

in front of me

And a voice that whispers family

Don’t ignore the signs and

the symbols that are here

You might find the reason why you’re here

Try to say the right thing

My heart is beating like thunder

So wait a minute my

Wait a minute my

Wait a minute my girl

Volbeat, “Dagen Før” + Lyrics

See the world by design

But there’s hope for a miracle

Do you feel satisfied?

There’s no roses without a thorn Now the curtain is burned

Let the sunshine be your guide

Fly away, it’s your turn

To embrace your second life Dagen før var alting

Som en sommerflirt

Og i morgen er endelig

Dagen før var alting

Som en sommerflirt

Og i morgen er endelig ‘Cause the cave that you see

Breathes the darkness that you hold

Now let go of your fear

You don’t need it anymore Freedom is your design

And the oxygen of the soul

Feeling blessed and divine

Does it all now feel like home? If we never change

Then how can we grow and ever live?

Love is always able to

Awaken the soul

And leave the blues

There is calmness to a life lived in quiet gratitude

The waiting has brought a little pain

But nothing compared to what I’ve gained

