Volbeat Debut New Songs ‘Wait a Minute My Girl’ + ‘Dagen Før’
Volbeat are ready to re-enter the musical fray for summer 2021, dropping a pair of new songs titled "Wait a Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før." The tracks serve as the first pieces of new music from the band since their Rewind, Replay, Rebound album cycle.
While the pandemic put any touring ideas on hold last year, the band members did use the downtime to start working on new music. Singer Michael Poulsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen and drummer Jon Larsen were able to connect with their longtime producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark while guitarist Rob Caggiano chimed in remotely from New York.
“As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of summer," state the band. "We’re beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on 'Wait a Minute My Girl,' and we’re absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we’ve known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to 'Dagen Før.'"
They continue, "We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The fall always brings the thunder and lightning…”
Always evolving their sound, Volbeat accentuated "Wait a Minute My Girl" by adding guest sax player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo from JD McPherson's band. Both musicians previously appeared on Volbeat's 2019 song "Die to Live." Meanwhile, singer Mia Maja returned to add backing vocals on the song.
“Dagen Før” features guest vocals from the aforementioned Danish artist Stine Bramsen of the band Alphabeat. The song provides a mix of English and Danish lyrics.
Both tracks are currently available to stream via the platform of your choosing here. Check out both songs with their lyrics below.
Volbeat, "Wait a Minute My Girl" + Lyrics
Wait a minute my girl
Wait a minute my lover
Summer’s up and I want you to know
That I won’t live a minute without ya
I’ve been waiting for a while
I always had you on my mind
Now you’re here in flesh and bones
My heart beats so and it’s scaring me to death
But I can’t…
Wait a minute my girl
Wait a minute my lover
Summer’s up and I want you to know
That I won’t live a minute without ya
There’s a light and it’s right there
in front of me
And a voice that whispers family
Don’t ignore the signs and
the symbols that are here
You might find the reason why you’re here
Try to say the right thing
My heart is beating like thunder
So wait a minute my
Wait a minute my
Wait a minute my girl
Volbeat, “Dagen Før” + Lyrics
See the world by design
But there’s hope for a miracle
Do you feel satisfied?
There’s no roses without a thorn
Now the curtain is burned
Let the sunshine be your guide
Fly away, it’s your turn
To embrace your second life
Dagen før var alting
Som en sommerflirt
Og i morgen er endelig
Dagen før var alting
Som en sommerflirt
Og i morgen er endelig
‘Cause the cave that you see
Breathes the darkness that you hold
Now let go of your fear
You don’t need it anymore
Freedom is your design
And the oxygen of the soul
Feeling blessed and divine
Does it all now feel like home?
If we never change
Then how can we grow and ever live?
Love is always able to
Awaken the soul
And leave the blues
There is calmness to a life lived in quiet gratitude
The waiting has brought a little pain
But nothing compared to what I’ve gained