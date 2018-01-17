Look, we're sure if we decided to dive into the world of Metallica covers online, we'd find a plethora of insane takes on the classics. But this one is too ridiculous and too funny to pass up in any way. YouTube user 66samus decided to take on the band's Black Album classic, "Enter Sandman." The catch? He did so replacing drumsticks ... with dildos.

The video pretty much delivers on what you would hope. He manages to hit everything pretty accurately with the not-drumsticks, and it's all pretty succinct. Watching the video, one starts to wonder, are the dildos a comment on anything? Referencing Metallica's reputation in the 90s? Some greater metaphor about Lars Ulrich's skill level behind the kit? Just some dumb dare between a couple of friends? There are a lot of questions one can unpack while watching.

If this was intended as some kind of shot at Metallica, it's going to take a lot more than a couple of sex toys to knock the band off their throne. Last month, Pollstar reported that Metallica landed at the 5th biggest worldwide tour of 2017, netting 1.5 million tickets sold over 49 shows.

It was also largely responsible for them being one of the highest paid bands of the year. That tour netted them a cool $66.5 million, which also counted albums and merchandise sold throughout the year. Looking at the entire picture, if you're not wildly successful, would anyone even cover your music swapping out instruments for sex toys? No way.

Watch Metallica's "Enter Sandman" covered with dildos above.

