In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 25, 2018:

- While Alice Cooper primarily handles vocals for Hollywood Vampires, fan-shot video of Johnny Depp stepping up to sing David Bowie's "Heroes" has surfaced. Watch the performance above. The band is currently touring Europe. See their remaining stops here.

- There's now an acoustic version of Bad Wolves' cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie." Take a listen as the performance plays out over the visual from the Bad Wolves "Zombie" clip here. The band's Disobey album recently debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

- Public Image LTD have announced plans for a 40th anniversary box set. The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From the Heart) will arrive on July 20. Check out the full track listing for the collection and get pre-order details here. The set coincides with the documentary film of the same name that will screen in theaters this summer.

- Things are starting to ramp back up for All That Remains. Singer Phil Labonte reveals in a recent tweet that he's got five new songs written, adding that it's some "angry stuff."

- Tarja has announced that she'll release Act II, which features the singer's 75-minute live set from the Metropolis Studio in London as well as music from her Milan, Italy performance. CD, DVD and Blu-Ray offerings are available here, with Act II arriving on July 27 through earMUSIC.

- Zeal and Ardor have revealed another new song from the upcoming Stranger Fruit album. Take a listen to "Built on Ashes" via Spotify. Manuel Gagneaux says, "Here's our last single before Stranger Fruit comes out in its entirety. 'Built on Ashes' is the album's closing track and stands out as a more sombre track, acting as a farewell of sorts. We hope you like it... there's a storm out there." The disc drops June 8.

- Get up close with Dance Gavin Dance as they deliver their new video for "Care." The clip can be viewed here. Look for the song on their Artificial Selection album, due June 8.

- Bleeding Through return with their Love Will Kill All album today (May 25) and there's a new lyric video for the song "End Us" to share as well. Look and listen here.

- Black Tusk are building toward a new album. TCBT is due Aug. 17 and you can now take a listen to the audio of the song "Agali" right here.

- Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone is the latest to be saluted with a Knucklebonz Rock Iconz statue. The statue features Ramone in his black leather jacket, red shirt and torn blue jeans and it's expected to ship this fall. Get more details here.