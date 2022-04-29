Watch Lars Ulrich’s Sons’ Band Taipei Houston Play Full Set for Radio Station

Lars Ulrich's sons and their band Taipei Houston recently taped a 101 X-Session for an Austin radio station. Taipei Houston are made up of 23-year-old Myles and 20-year-old Layne Ulrich. Myles plays drums and Layne plays bass and sings.

101 X-sessions are exclusive 3-4 song performances and interviews with the biggest emerging alternative artists, according to the Austin radio station's website. The session consists of three songs, "As The Sun Sets," "The Middle" and "Drop Song."

The set yielded some mixed reactions on 101X's YouTube, with some of the commenters saying things such as, "it's a crazy mix of Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Soundgarden, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, and I liked it" to "unbearable cringe."

Ulrich's sons' first gig was opening up for Earth's Dylan Carlson in September 2021 at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California. Taipei Houston just announced their first-ever headline show, which will be at the Camden Assembly in London on May 16.

Ulrich isn't the only member of Metallica whose kids have started their own band, James Hetfield's son, Castor Hetfield, is in the band Bastardane while Rob Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo, is in the band OTTTO. To make things even cooler, Bastardane and OTTO are going on tour together and one of their stops includes BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, which their dads, aka Metallica, are headlining.

We can only imagine how proud Ulrich, Hetfield and Trujillo are of their kids for going on their own musical venture and how special it must be to hit the tour together.

Watch Lars Ulrich’s Sons’ Band Tapei Houston Play Full Set