Lars Ulrich’s Sons Perform as Taipei Houston at Metallica’s ‘San Francisco Takeover’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's sons, Myles and Layne Ulrich, performed as Taipei Houston on Thursday (Dec. 16) at the August Hall in San Francisco, California. Their set was part of Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover" event that marked the group's 40th anniversary. You can watch a fan-filmed video of the performance below.

Taipei Houston features Myles on drums and Layne on bass and vocals. 23-year-old Myles spent time at Berklee College of Music, while 20-year-old Layne studied at NYU. They first came on the scene via Instagram in August 2021, when they began teasing recorded music and a debut gig in September at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California, where they opened for Dylan Carlson of Earth.

Taipei Houston Performing Live at August Hall

In April 2020, Lars shared a video of Myles and Layne covering the Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby." The experimental and highly technical rendition was met with praise from their father.

“It was like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of ‘Eleanor Rigby,’” Lars said of the cover to Rolling Stone. “Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.’”

Myles and Layne Ulrich Cover "Eleanor Rigby"

