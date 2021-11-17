Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary San Francisco Takeover
Turning 40 is a big deal, and even more so when you're a band that's reached a full four decades of music. You don't get to 40 without doing something right, and Metallica have definitely done plenty right. So, to celebrate the big 4-0, Metallica are doing it up big time by announcing a 40th Anniversary San Francisco takeover.
"When we first told you about the two shows at Chase Center on Dec. 17 and 19, we also promised a full weekend of ’Tallica family vibes with curated live music, Blackened Whiskey tastings and other events starting the night before the first show," state the band. "Well… we’re back with all the details."
The festivities start off on Thursday, Dec. 16 with White Reaper, who appeared on the Metallica Blacklist album, playing alongside Taipei Houston (featuring Lars Ulrich's sons) at August Hall. The band also tease that other Blacklist artists Goodnight, Texas and Kamasi Washington will also be hitting the stage around town during the weekend at various venues, while OTTTO, Taipei Houston and Bastardane, who they promise "a few of the musicians onstage may look somewhat familiar!"
The band's association with Blackened Whiskey will also have a presence throughout the weekend. There will be welcome and pre-show parties, specialty cocktails and drink specials available. The Official Metallica 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Party backed by Blackened American Whiskey is set for Friday (Dec. 17) at the Executive Order Bar & Lounge. That same night, The Wedding Band, Goodnight, Texas and Bastardane will play The Fillmore.
Saturday (Dec. 18) will put the spotlight on acclaimed photographer Ross Halfin's book, "Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White." A gallery show will take place at 198 Utah Street while a book signing is set for Elk’s Lodge in Union Square. There will also be a Q&A with Steffan Chirazi at the Elk's Lodge.
Saturday also kicks off the Metallica Film Fest at the The AMC Kabuki 8 with screenings of Cliff ’Em All, Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de México.
Additional Saturday events include OTTTO, Taipei Houston and Bastardane playing The Chapel, the Dunlop Presents: ... And Tributes for All! concert featuring Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman at Bimbo's 365 and Kamasi Washington playing August Hall. There's also a Blackened American Whiskey Official Metallica Mashup Party scheduled for The Great Northern.
And in advance of Sunday night's (Dec. 19) Metallica Performance at Chase Center, Blackened American Whiskey has the Official Metallica Pre-Show Party at the Executive Order Bar & Lounge.
Tickets for all of the newly announced events go on sale this Friday at 10AM PT. There are also a limited number of "Takeover the 40th" ticket upgrades for those who already have their tickets for the two Metallica performance dates that provide entry to a private Blackened Tasting Event, Metallica souvenirs and merch bundles, signed setlists and more.
Get a breakdown of the new Metallica 40th Anniversary Takeover festivities below:
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16
White Reaper, Taipei Houston
August Hall
420 Mason Street
Showtime: 8:30 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $25.00
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17
Blackened American Whiskey Presents The Official Metallica 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Party
Executive Order Bar & Lounge
868 Mission Street
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
The Wedding Band, Goodnight, Texas, and Bastardane
The Fillmore
1805 Geary Blvd
Doors: 9:30 PM
Show: 10:00 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $39.50
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18
Ross Halfin, Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White
Gallery Show
198 Utah Street
Prints available for online purchase
Open to the public: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Book Signing
Elk’s Lodge in Union Square
450 Post Street
Free event (book must be purchased on-site)
Limited to 200 people
Doors: 12:00 PM
Signing: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Q&A with Steffan Chirazi
Elk’s Lodge in Union Square
450 Post Street
Doors: 4:00 PM
Start time: 5:00 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $10.00
Film Fest
The AMC Kabuki 8
1881 Post Street
Cliff ’Em All
Cunning Stunts
Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de México
Check in: 11:00 AM
Festival starts: 12:00 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $10.00
OTTTO, Taipei Houston, and Bastardane
The Chapel
777 Valencia Street
Doors: 7:30 PM
Show: 8:30 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $22.00 advance, $25.00 day of show
Dunlop Presents: …And Tributes for All! ...A Celebration of Metallica with Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman
Bimbo’s 365
1025 Columbus Ave
Doors: 7:00 PM
Show: 8:00 PM
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $29.50
Kamasi Washington
August Hall
420 Mason Street
Doors: 7:00 PM
Show: 9:00pm
Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST
Ticket Price: $55.00
Blackened American Whiskey Presents The Official Metallica Mashup Party
The Great Northern
119 Utah Street
10:00 PM
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19
Blackened American Whiskey presents The Official Metallica Pre-Show Party
Executive Order Bar & Lounge
868 Mission Street
5:00 to 7:00 PM