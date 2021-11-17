Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary San Francisco Takeover

Turning 40 is a big deal, and even more so when you're a band that's reached a full four decades of music. You don't get to 40 without doing something right, and Metallica have definitely done plenty right. So, to celebrate the big 4-0, Metallica are doing it up big time by announcing a 40th Anniversary San Francisco takeover.

"When we first told you about the two shows at Chase Center on Dec. 17 and 19, we also promised a full weekend of ’Tallica family vibes with curated live music, Blackened Whiskey tastings and other events starting the night before the first show," state the band. "Well… we’re back with all the details."

The festivities start off on Thursday, Dec. 16 with White Reaper, who appeared on the Metallica Blacklist album, playing alongside Taipei Houston (featuring Lars Ulrich's sons) at August Hall. The band also tease that other Blacklist artists Goodnight, Texas and Kamasi Washington will also be hitting the stage around town during the weekend at various venues, while OTTTO, Taipei Houston and Bastardane, who they promise "a few of the musicians onstage may look somewhat familiar!"

The band's association with Blackened Whiskey will also have a presence throughout the weekend. There will be welcome and pre-show parties, specialty cocktails and drink specials available. The Official Metallica 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Party backed by Blackened American Whiskey is set for Friday (Dec. 17) at the Executive Order Bar & Lounge. That same night, The Wedding Band, Goodnight, Texas and Bastardane will play The Fillmore.

Saturday (Dec. 18) will put the spotlight on acclaimed photographer Ross Halfin's book, "Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White." A gallery show will take place at 198 Utah Street while a book signing is set for Elk’s Lodge in Union Square. There will also be a Q&A with Steffan Chirazi at the Elk's Lodge.

Saturday also kicks off the Metallica Film Fest at the The AMC Kabuki 8 with screenings of Cliff ’Em All, Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de México.

Additional Saturday events include OTTTO, Taipei Houston and Bastardane playing The Chapel, the Dunlop Presents: ... And Tributes for All! concert featuring Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman at Bimbo's 365 and Kamasi Washington playing August Hall. There's also a Blackened American Whiskey Official Metallica Mashup Party scheduled for The Great Northern.

And in advance of Sunday night's (Dec. 19) Metallica Performance at Chase Center, Blackened American Whiskey has the Official Metallica Pre-Show Party at the Executive Order Bar & Lounge.

Tickets for all of the newly announced events go on sale this Friday at 10AM PT. There are also a limited number of "Takeover the 40th" ticket upgrades for those who already have their tickets for the two Metallica performance dates that provide entry to a private Blackened Tasting Event, Metallica souvenirs and merch bundles, signed setlists and more.

Get a breakdown of the new Metallica 40th Anniversary Takeover festivities below:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

White Reaper, Taipei Houston

August Hall

420 Mason Street

Showtime: 8:30 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $25.00

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Blackened American Whiskey Presents The Official Metallica 40th Anniversary Kick-Off Party

Executive Order Bar & Lounge

868 Mission Street

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

The Wedding Band, Goodnight, Texas, and Bastardane

The Fillmore

1805 Geary Blvd

Doors: 9:30 PM

Show: 10:00 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $39.50

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Ross Halfin, Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White

Gallery Show

198 Utah Street

Prints available for online purchase

Open to the public: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Book Signing

Elk’s Lodge in Union Square

450 Post Street

Free event (book must be purchased on-site)

Limited to 200 people

Doors: 12:00 PM

Signing: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Q&A with Steffan Chirazi

Elk’s Lodge in Union Square

450 Post Street

Doors: 4:00 PM

Start time: 5:00 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $10.00

Film Fest

The AMC Kabuki 8

1881 Post Street

Cliff ’Em All

Cunning Stunts

Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de México

Check in: 11:00 AM

Festival starts: 12:00 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $10.00

OTTTO, Taipei Houston, and Bastardane

The Chapel

777 Valencia Street

Doors: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:30 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $22.00 advance, $25.00 day of show

Dunlop Presents: …And Tributes for All! ...A Celebration of Metallica with Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman

Bimbo’s 365

1025 Columbus Ave

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $29.50

Kamasi Washington

August Hall

420 Mason Street

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 9:00pm

Tickets: On Sale Nov 19 at 10 AM PST

Ticket Price: $55.00

Blackened American Whiskey Presents The Official Metallica Mashup Party

The Great Northern

119 Utah Street

10:00 PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

Blackened American Whiskey presents The Official Metallica Pre-Show Party

Executive Order Bar & Lounge

868 Mission Street

5:00 to 7:00 PM

