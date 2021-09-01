Lars Ulrich’s Sons Myles and Layne Form New Band Taipei Houston

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's two adult sons, fellow percussionist Myles Ulrich (23) and bass guitar player Layne Ulrich (20), have formed a rock band together called Taipei Houston. The new group this month revealed their moniker on social media and subsequently began sharing short teases of their music.

The act's official christening likely comes as no surprise to those who caught the young rockers perform a buzzsaw bass-and-drums cover of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" in 2020, a rendition captured on video by a proud Lars. Around the same time, Layne laid down a unique bass-only version of The Beatles' "Blackbird."

Near the bottom of this post, see the previews of Taipei Houston's tunes and watch the two Beatles covers.

Last April, Lars told Rolling Stone that his sons' "Eleanor Rigby" cover was "like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of [the song]. Obviously, there's been some incredible versions of 'Eleanor Rigby' along the way, but I'm pretty sure there's never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, 'You know what, boys? You done me proud.'"

It seems like Taipei Houston are channeling that same spirit in their original work. And they already have two concerts scheduled for later this month: They're set to perform on Sept. 9 at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Calif., opening alongside Not a Friend for Dylan Carlson of Earth. (Get tickets here.) On Sept. 15, Taipei Houston play The Mint in Los Angeles with Left of the Slash, Zach Lewis and Nautical Front. (Tickets available here.)

Myles and Layne are Lars' children with his second wife, Skylar Satenstein. The Metallica drummer also has a younger son, the 14-year-old Bryce, with actress Connie Nielsen. Lars is currently married to fashion model Jessica Miller, whom he wed in 2015.

Check out Taipei Houston on Instagram or visit their website at taipeihouston.com.

Taipei Houston, "Respecter" Excerpt (Presumed Title)

Taipei Houston, New Music Excerpt

Myles + Layne Ulrich, "Eleanor Rigby" (Beatles Cover)

Layne Ulrich, "Blackbird" (Beatles Cover)