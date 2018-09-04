Last Friday (Aug. 31) saw the release of Stone Sour's acclaimed 2017 LP Hydrograd in a deluxe edition format. Now, pulled from the disc of rare and unreleased songs comes a video for the acoustic version of the song "Mercy" which can be viewed above.

The 13-track bonus disc on the deluxe edition also includes acoustic versions of "Song #3," "Rose Red Violent Blue" and "The Witness Tree," as well as live versions of "Mercy," "Fabuless" and a cover of Soundgarden's "Outshined." There's also studio version covers of Van Halen's "Unchained" and Rage Against the Machine's "Bombtrack" as part of the bonus set. Earlier this summer, the band dropped a lyric video for the previously unreleased b-side "Burn One Turn One" as one of the highlights of the release.

Hydrograd debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart last year and was named as Loudwire's Best Hard Rock Album of 2017. The band continues to tour in support of the disc and are currently providing support for Ozzy Osbourne on his "No More Tours II" farewell jaunt which kicked off its third leg in North America last week. The cross-country trek is running through Oct. 13 where it will wrap-up with a performance at Las Vegas, Nevada’s MGM Grand. See all of the remaining dates listed here.

