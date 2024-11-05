Whatever happened to rock and metal's class of 1974?

It's been 50 years since some of the biggest rock and metal bands were just getting started. Some went on to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame careers. Others had some quick hitting success before falling off the radar.

Though KISS and Judas Priest may have been constants for 50 years. Then you have a band such as Ace, who came and went with singer Paul Carrack waiting until the next decade to find success in the second act of his career.

The collection of bands breaking in 1974 include some progressive rock icons, one of the decade's biggest supergroups, a new offshoot of a popular '60s band and a group of Scottish pop rockers who issued eight albums in four years.

READ MORE: The 70 Best Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1970s

It's quite a memorable class of bands with each leaving their mark on 1974 and for years to come. Let's take a closer look at what happened to the rock and metal's Class of 1974.

Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1974? Some of rock and metal's most influential acts were just getting started back in 1974. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire