Why Judas Priest’s Scott Travis Plays With His Drumsticks Upside Down

If you've ever wondered why Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis plays with his drumsticks upside down, he's now offered an explanation.

Shared in a video post through Judas Priest's socials, Travis explained the anomaly in his playing style and revealed that it was initially influenced by two other drummers that he loves.

"Many, many years ago, two of my favorite drummers, Neil Peart of Rush and Tommy Aldridge, who's played with Ozzy [Osbourne] and a bunch of other bands, Whitesnake, I noticed they were always playing — so they would have the butt end on the left hand, which is normally the snare, and then they would play the tip on the ride cymbal for clarity," recalls Travis.

"So I kind of stole that idea, and then I just figured that if it works on this hand, it's good enough on this hand, and when you have to buy your own drumsticks, which I used to do, they last longer, because, obviously, that's thicker than that," he added.

Judas Priest in 2024

Travis and the rest of Judas Priest are currently on a break from the road, having released the Invincible Shield album earlier this spring. But touring will pick up again soon, with their next leg starting Sept. 13 in Montreal. They will remain in North America for shows through an Oct. 26 finale in Dallas.

Judas Priest also have a handful of dates in December in Japan. Stay up to date with all their touring and get ticketing info through their website.