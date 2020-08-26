William Shatner Gets ‘The Blues’ With Ritchie Blackmore on ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

Actor William Shatner has got the blues. In fact, the multi-talented Shatner has gathered an eclectic array of special guests to help him with a number of blues covers on his new album, The Blues. And kicking things off, the Star Trek captain has pulled in Blackmore's Night's Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night to cover "The Thrill Is Gone," made most famous by B.B. King.

Blackmore's riffing dredges up the sorrowful feeling, while Shatner's signature spoken word delivery, now a little deeper and weathered, adds heft to the hangdog tale of the blues standard. Night joins in with backing vocals.

"The Thrill Is Gone" was originally written by Roy Hawkins and Rick Darnell in 1951, with Hawkins' recording hitting No. 6 on the R&B chart. B.B. King recorded his version for the 1969 album, Completely Well, with his cover crossing over to hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would also earn King a Best Male R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 1970.

As stated, this latest Shatner set finds him working with a variety of musicians, including country superstar Brad Paisley, The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan's Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, rocker Tyler Bryant and blues legends Steve Cropper and Albert Lee. A full rundown of the guests and songs on The Blues can be found below.

This isn't Shatner's first foray into music, having started issuing albums dating back to 1968. With his acting keeping him busy, there was a period of inactivity musically until Shatner resumed his recordings with 2004's Has Been album.

William Shatner's The Blues album is due Oct. 2 via Cleopatra Records.

William Shatner Featuring Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night, "The Thrill Is Gone"

William Shatner, The Blues Track Listing

1. “Sweet Home Chicago” feat. Brad Paisley

2. “I Can’t Quit You Baby” feat. Kirk Fletcher

3. “Sunshine of Your Love” feat. Sonny Landreth

4. “The Thrill Is Gone” feat. Ritchie Blackmore

5. “Mannish Boy” feat. Ronnie Earl

6. “Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Tyler Bryant

7. “I Put A Spell on You” feat. Pat Travers

8. “Crossroads” feat. James Burton

9. “Smokestack Lightnin’” feat. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

10. “As the Years Go Passing By” feat. Arthur Adams

11. “Let’s Work Together” feat. Harvey Mandel & Canned Heat

12. “Route 66” feat. Steve Cropper

13. “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company” feat. Albert Lee

14. “Secrets Or Sins”