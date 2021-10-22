Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first Scream Awards with these 15 pictures.

The Scream Awards took place from 2006 to 2011 and honored the best of horror, science fiction, and fantasy movies, and television and comic books, too. The gallery below is full of throwback pictures that will take you back to 2006. The awards show, which broadcast on Spike TV, hosted actors and artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, My Chemical Romance, William Shatner and more.

The first annual Scream Awards were at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, which has been an iconic landmark in Hollywood since 1930. Take a trip back in time with these 15 pictures from the very first Scream Awards, which took place 15 years ago this month.

