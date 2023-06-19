Enter to Win a Metallica Vinyl Album Bundle Package + 2 Extra Live Vinyl Releases

It's time to spin 'em all, as Loudwire Nights is prepared to provide you with an expansive Metallica vinyl bundle package that will keep your turntable rocking for hours on end. In total, you'll have the chance to win 15 Metallica albums on vinyl, an additional two vinyl live releases and a Metallica slipmat.

That's right! Loudwire Nights, the radio show where you will hear the "Mission Metallica" block weeknights at 10PM, playing three consecutive Metallica songs ranging from the hits to deep cuts, live tracks to cover songs, is giving you EVEN MORE Metallica!

That's 15 of their studio albums (each listed below), along with the band's Live at House of Vans and Live at Grimeys intimate concert performances, and you'll also get a Metallica slipmat just to keep your turntable experience sounding great.

Bundle includes 15 albums:

Kill 'Em All - Remastered Vinyl

Ride the Lightning - Remastered Vinyl

Master of Puppets (Remastered) - Vinyl

The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited (Remastered) Vinyl

...And Justice For All (Remastered) - Vinyl (2LP)

Metallica (The Black Album) Remastered - Vinyl (2LP)

Load - Vinyl (2LP)

Reload - Vinyl (2LP)

Garage Inc. - Vinyl (3LP)

S&M - Vinyl (3LP)

St. Anger - Vinyl (2LP)

Death Magnetic - Vinyl (2LP)

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Vinyl (2LP)

S&M2 Vinyl (4LP)

72 Seasons Vinyl (2LP)

Plus ...

Live at House of Vans (3LP)

Live at Grimeys (2LP)

Imagine having this incredible vinyl listening experience. But you can't win if you don't enter, so use the entry form below to get in on this potential vinyl windfall. All entries must be in by Monday, June 26 at 9AM ET.

And remember, Metallica are currently touring in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons. Dates currently span into 2024, so be sure to get your tickets here.

