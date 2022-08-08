Win a Trip for 2 to Los Angeles to see Rammstein Live

German rock juggernauts Rammstein will finally bring their absolutely wild stadium show to North America for the first time ever this fall, and we have the chance of a lifetime for one lucky winner. We're giving away a free trip to catch the ambitious pyro-theatrical experience in Los Angeles (Friday Sept.23 or Saturday Sept. 24).

You can enter below for the chance to win tickets for two (2) to one of Rammstein's performances at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, two (2) airfare tickets, and a hotel stay for two (2) nights (maximum value of $2,000 combined), plus a $500 complimentary gift card for local expenses (gas, food, beverage, etc.).

The 12 open-air dates begin Aug. 21at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and will set seven U.S. stadiums ablaze before concluding at Foro Sol in Mexico City on Oct. 4. The tour is produced by AEG Presents.

The giveaway is open to residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. states (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) who are 18 years of age or older (see full Terms & Conditions in the contest entry form below). The contest will end at 11:59PM local time Aug. 21.

The full itinerary for the tour, Rammstein’s most extensive series of North American shows in 10 years, along with all the contest details and the entry form and photos from the shows in Europe, can be found below.

If you can't wait for the contest results or want to grab tickets to another date head here.

Rammstein North America Tour Dates

Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, September 9, 2022 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Saturday, September 17, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Friday, September 23, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol (SOLD OUT)

CONTEST DETAILS

1x Winner

Two (2) tickets to see Rammstein live @ the Memorial Coliseum in LA. [Winner's choice between Friday, 9/23 & Saturday, 9/24]

Two (2) airfare tickets + Hotel stay for two (2) nights (maximum value of $2,000 combined)

$500 complimentary gift card for local expenses (gas, food, beverage, etc.)

Rammstein Live in Europe (2022) See photos of Rammstein's incredible and incredibly dangerous live show from stadiums across Europe in 2022.