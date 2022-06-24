See All The Winners From the 2022 Kerrang! Music Awards

Rock was back in the spotlight Thursday (June 24) as Kerrang! handed out awards for the best in rock music over the past year, serving up new trophies for some of rock's most well known acts and heaping welcome praise amongst some of the emerging bands on the rock scene.

The ceremony returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with fans packing into London's Shoreditch Town Hall to see who would be taking home trophies throughout the night. In total, 14 awards were handed out, nine of which were chosen by the fans.

One of the biggest honors of the night wasn't selected by the fans, but the fans no doubt helped put them there. Green Day, who were set to play the O2 Brixton Academy, added to their trophy mantle by taking home the Kerrang! Icon honor. Their recent touring partners, Weezer, were also saluted during the evening with the Kerrang! Hall of Fame award. And the third "Hella Mega" tour participant, Fall Out Boy, won the Kerrang! Inspiration award.

Elsewhere, veteran bands took their fair share of honors. Bring Me the Horizon took Best Song honors with "Die4U," while twenty one pilots were named Best Live Act. And Biffy Clyro nabbed the trophy for Best British Act.

But largely it was a big night for the emerging artists in the rock scene. Congrats were in order for Bob Vylan, who took home Best Album honors for Bob Vylan Presents The Price of Life. You also had Wargasm winning the New Noise Award, Nova Twins securing the Best British Breakthrough. Meanwhile, Poppy earned Best International Act honors and Amyl and the Sniffers were dubbed Best International Breakthrough.

A full rundown of the 2022 Kerrang! Awards winners can be viewed below.

Kerrang! Icon:



Green Day

The Disruptor Award:



Mimi Barks

Kerrang! Hall of Fame:

Weezer

Grassroots Award:

Janey Starling

Kerrang! Inspiration Award:

Fall Out Boy

New Noise Award:

Wargasm (winner)

Heriot

Pinkshift

Pupil Slicer

Static Dress

Best British Breakthrough:

Nova Twins (winner)

Cassyette

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Malevolence

Best International Breakthrough:

Amyl and the Sniffers (winner)

KennyHoopla

Meet Me @ The Altar

Spiritbox

Stand Atlantic

Best Song:

Bring Me the Horizon – “DiE4u” (winner)

Fever 333 – “The Innocent”

The Linda Lindas – “Racist, Sexist Boy”

The Regrettes – “Monday”

Rammstein – “Zeit”

Best Album:

Bob Vylan – Bob Vylan Presents The Price of Life (winner)

Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – Bloodmoon: I

Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Every Time I Die – Radical

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Best British Act:

Biffy Clyro (winner)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Loathe

Neck Deep

Venom Prison

Best International Act:

Poppy (winner)

Code Orange

Ghost

Ho99o9

Måneskin

Best Live Act:

twenty one pilots (winner)

Creeper

Don Broco

Turnstile

Witch Fever

Best Festival:

Download Pilot (winner)

Bloodstock

Reading & leeds

Roadburn

Slam Dunk