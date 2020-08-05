Woman Teaches Black Metal Yoga in Corpse Paint

Nothing goes together like black metal and ... yoga?! Before you question it, you should check out Black Widow Yoga, a type of yoga that is targeted at the black metal audience out there, complete with the latest episode featuring an instructor rocking some corpse paint.

In the session you'll view below, instructor Borkkvlt (that's pronounced "bork cult") is taking her viewers through a black metal booty workout, starting with a focus on leg work for the calf muscles and quads, some upper body workouts and a final burn blast session before settling into the cool down. This high intensity workout is meant to tone your arms, legs, tummies and buns much like traditional yoga, but with the black metal influence perhaps you'll shape into true kvlt form.

You might notice that this workout is missing the black metal music, as copyright law kept the instructors from being able to include songs with the live stream. However, there is a suggested Spotify playlist to assist your workout that can be found here. It includes cuts from Walknut, Rotting Christ, Ante-Inferno, Sodom, Carpathian Forest, Bathory, Akhlys and Hermoor, guaranteed to kick you into workout mode.

There are other Black Widow Yoga classes via the Metal Yoga with Black Widow Yoga YouTube page. Classes typically run between 30 to 45 minutes with a mat required. And for those appreciating the workout, classes are donation based with a suggested donation of what else, $6.66, per class.

Need the proper attire for your workout? Black Widow Yoga also has you covered there with an online store filled with sports bras, leggings, T-shirts, shorts, crop tops, tank tops, sweatshirts, beanies and much more. Pick up all that you need and investigate class sessions right here.

Black Metal Bvrn With Black Widow Yoga's Borkkvlt