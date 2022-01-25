Yngwie Malmsteen Books Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

Neoclassical shred guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will head back out on tour in the spring of this year with 19 new dates on the books in the United States.

Malmsteen, who released his 21st full length, Parabellum, in 2021, had to postpone a handful of tour dates in December after receiving doctor's orders to "take a few days of rest" for an unspecified condition. The statement concerning the postponements also clarified the reason was not Covid-related.

The run will kick off on May 3 in Patchogue, New York and span both coasts before finishing up in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on June 4. See the complete list of stops below and for tickets and more information, visit the guitarist's website.

Speaking with Full Metal Jackie in the summer of last year, Malmsteen compared his approach to soloing live and in the studio. "What I do when I go onstage or in the studio and do solos is I improvise. That's a challenge right there because you the tape is rolling and you have to come up with something right there and then that's going to be forever," he said, then offered, "Onstage, you have to do it too, but it's a little less because it's pulling all the inspiration from the people. It's live and that's a one time thing, but on the record, it is forever."

Yngwie Malmsteen 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 03 – Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theater

May 04 – Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater

May 06 – Norwalk, Ct. @ Wall St. Theater

May 08 – Columbia, Md. @ M3 Rock Festival

May 09 – Chester, N.Y. @ Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

May 11 – Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater

May 12 – St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

May 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Odeon

May 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 18 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 19 – Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Agoura

May 20 – Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Montclair

May 21 – Fresno, Calif. @ Tower Theater

May 22 – Santa Clarita, Calif. @ Canyon Santa Clarita

May 24 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

May 25 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theater

May 29 – St Louis, Mo. @ Casa Loma Theater

June 03 – Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

June 04 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse