Yngwie Malmsteen Issues Blistering ‘Wolves at the Door,’ Announces New Album

Guitar great Yngwie Malmsteen is ready to put those nimble fingers to work again, dropping the new song "Wolves at the Gate" while also revealing plans for his latest studio album Parabellum.

Malmsteen has released a lyric video for the blistering new track, and though vocals are part of the epic new song, there's plenty of room to hear the guitarist's mastery on his given instrument.

"Wolves at the Door" is one of four songs on the upcoming set to include vocals. The guitarist stated, “I love to listen back to what I've done in the car. Sometimes I find myself singing along to what was supposed to be an instrumental. That's when I realize this song does need vocals. The opposite happens as well.”

There's a lot going on musically within the track, but Malmsteen assures that it's his guitar leading the way. “I can assure you that, while it may seem as if there are keyboards, everything has been done by myself on guitar. Even what sounds like a piano intro to 'Wolves at the Door', the opening track, has been played on guitar.” Listen closely as the track also includes Malmsteen's nod to classical 19th century musician Paganini. “It's the sort of thing I love to do," he beams. It's my way of paying homage to him. And here it works very well within the flow of the track.”

As for the Parabellum album, it's due July 23 via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group. The guitarist says, “I always try to push myself on every album I do, and attempt things which are more extreme than previously. But what has helped this time is that I wasn't able to go on the road because of the pandemic. It meant I could take much longer in the studio, both to write and record. Because I am usually always on tour, which is great, I haven't had the luxury of spending a lot of time working on new music for more than 20 years. But I suddenly had no pressure at all on that front. And I feel the album has benefited enormously as a result.”

Malmsteen also enlisted acclaimed artist David Benegas to provide the artwork for the album. The portrait was created from a photo shoot that Malmsteen had done with Mark Weiss. "The painting itself is huge, and we've had the idea to use it to raise money for the April Way Children's Foundation,” stated Malmsteen, who will auction off the portrait to support children in foster care.

In closing, the guitarist encourages listeners to enjoy the album as a whole rather than cherrypicking tracks. “The bottom line for me is that the passion I feel for the music I make has to be obvious. I am the sort of person who lives in the moment. I wanted this album to have a joyous, spontaneous atmosphere," says Malmsteen. "Ihope people will put on this record at the start and listen right through to the end, from start to finish. I recorded this as a singular piece of art. Not as a collection of 10 tracks you can hear in any order you want ... I view this album as having a natural flow from start to finish. It's not to be cut up into little pieces. I want fans to experience the delight I had in making it.”

Pre-orders for Yngwie Malmsteen's Parabellum are being taken here. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

Yngwie Malmsteen, "Wolves at the Door"

