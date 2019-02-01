Country Group Zac Brown Band Covers Metallica With Dave Grohl

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" done by a country group? Yes, that happened last night (Jan. 31) in Atlanta, but this was no ordinary country group as the Zac Brown Band have plenty of roots in rock (remember their chart-topping single "Heavy Is the Head" with Chris Cornell?). Plus, they had a little help from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl jumping in to take lead vocals for the performance as part of a Pandora LIVE event.

One of the more interesting parts of the performance was that even though there were a wealth of guitar players on the stage, one of Kirk Hammett's guitar solos and some of his more wah-worthy moments in the track were performed by Zac Brown Band's fiddle player Jimmy DeMartini. Watch the high energy performance captured by fan-shot video below.

Grohl got an early start on Super Bowl week performing with Zac Brown Band in Atlanta. His band Foo Fighters will be heading up a DirecTV Super Saturday concert with Run the Jewels taking place at Center Stage. For those unable to make it to Atlanta or manage to get tickets for the performance, both Foo Fighters and Run the Jewels sets will be streamed via DirecTV's Twitter account and broadcast on DirecTV's AT&T Audience Network (Channel 239) in DirecTV Saturday night (Feb. 2).

Foo Fighters have more dates booked later in the year and you can find those here. Meanwhile, Zac Brown Band will catch a breather before starting up their touring again in March. See their scheduled dates here.