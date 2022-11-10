Is that an 18-string bass guitar? Indeed, ZZ Top wowed concertgoers in a hugely unexpected way last week (Nov. 5) when current ZZ Top bassist Elwood Francis busted out an 18-string electric bass onstage with the long-running classic rock band.

ZZ Top were playing the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, when Francis' 18-string bass graced the stage, as shown in fan-captured video from the show. Have you ever seen this many bass strings in action at once?

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Francis' 18-string bass guitar headstock clearly says Fender, but we're assuming it's a creation custom made for the musician. Francis, formerly a stage tech for the Top, joined the band as bass player last year after the death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

MusicRadar reported:

Dusty Hill left some big shoes to fill in ZZ Top, and Elwood Francis is doing a grand job. But we didn't see this coming — the band's former tech and current bassist used an 18-string bass guitar to perform 'Got Me Under Pressure' at their show in Huntsville, Alabama, on 5 November, captured by YouTube user ace11115.

"Got Me Under Pressure" comes from the ZZ Top album Eliminator. It's the same effort that contains the ZZ Top hits "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs."

See ZZ Top's upcoming tour dates under the video. Get ZZ Top Concert tickets here.

ZZ Top, "Got Me Under Pressure" (Live With 18-String Bass Guitar; Nov. 5, 2022)

ZZ Top Tour Dates

Nov. 11, 2022 – Daytona, Fla. @ Peabody Auditorium

Nov. 13, 2022 – Pompano, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amp.

Dec. 2, 2022 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Dec. 3, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian

Dec. 4, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian

Dec. 7, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian

Dec. 9, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian

Dec. 10, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian

Feb. 4, 2023 – Taupo, New Zealand @ Riverside Park

Feb. 5, 2023 – Whitianga, New Zealand @ TBA

Feb. 11, 2023 – Queenstown, New Zealand @ Gibbston

April. 28, 2023 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival