We recently made a Loud List of 10 Ridiculous Black Metal Moments, highlighting the unquestionably silly side of metal’s coldest genre. Now, we take a look at the darker side of black metal, where the genre’s most violent, blasphemous and sadistic musicians reside.

The smile… it’s one of black metal’s most infamous moments caught on tape. When Burzum’s Varg Vikernes was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the murder of Mayhem guitarist Euronymous, Vikernes didn’t burst into tears or bury his head into his hands. Instead, he turned to a camera in the courtroom and smiled. To call this moment iconic seems a little morbid, but in the world of black metal, it’s wholly accurate.

“Satan.” With one word in Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey, Gorgoroth vocalist Gaahl became immortalized as the face of modern black metal. It’s the standout moment from Sam Dunn’s excellent documentary and one of the most quotable lines in heavy metal history right with Dave Mustaine’s “Metal up your ass!”

Nattramn from Silencer is the focus of multiple black metal urban legends, but one that may actually be true is the alleged assault of a five-year-old girl with an axe. As the story goes, Nattramn missed killing the girl by mere millimeters and tried to commit suicide-by-cop after the attack. After being arrested, he was brought to a psychiatric ward, where he spent the next five years of his life.

If you’ve got the stomach for it, check out these 10 Times Black Metal Was Actually Terrifying in the Loud List below.

10 Times Black Metal Was Actually Terrifying