In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 11, 2018:

- Psycho Las Vegas continues to add to its 2018 lineup. Young and In the Way, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, Dengue Fever, Fireball Ministry and Toke will play an exclusive Aug. 16 pre-festival pool party at the Hard Rock Hotel, with the first 2500 ticket buyers allowed entry. In addition, Tinariwen have been added to the main festival lineup, playing alongside Witchcraft, Goblin, High on Fire, Survive, Zakk Sabbath, Indian and Dvine. Tickets are available here for the Aug. 17-19 weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

- During a recent chat with Mitch Lafon on his Rock Talk podcast, Motorhead's Phil Campbell revealed that there has been some talk of doing Motorhead tribute shows with special guests. "We're not gonna be touring with it," explained Campbell. "We're gonna get these people involved and [we have to be mindful of] their schedules as well. We'll just do some special shows worldwide, which will be good — a tribute to Lem and to the band maybe, yeah. But it wouldn't be an ongoing thing; everyone's too busy. But [we want to] do something special. We're still trying to work on that now."

- Warbringer have revealed that they will play Woe to the Vanquished in its entirety during a trio of West Coast shows this April. Stops include Los Angeles (April 27, Whisky-a-go-go), Santa Ana (April 28, Malone's) and San Diego (April 29, Brick by Brick). "We will play the full record live as both a treat for fans as well as a tribute to Nic Ritter, who passed away in 2017. That record pushed the boundaries forward for Warbringer and we look forward to punishing everyone with it live this coming April. See you in the pit," stated the band.

- Congrats to Asking Alexandria, as "Into the Fire" and "When the Lights Come On" have been chosen as official theme songs for the next NXT Takeover in Philadelphia. Watch a teaser video here.

- Bon Jovi are making the most of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction year. The band just announced dates for the "This House Is Not for Sale" tour, which kicks off March 14 in Denver and runs through mid-May. The band will also re-release This House Is Not for Sale with two additional bonus tracks -- "When We Were Us" and "Walls" -- on Feb. 23. See their tour dates here.

- Pop Evil are giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of their new self-titled album, taking viewers to Nashville and showcasing some of their studio time. Take a look here and look for the disc dropping on Feb. 16.

- Acoustic doom? The Obsessed have just revealed a new acoustic rendition of "Freedom" that they recorded at the Gibson Guitar Studio. Watch here.