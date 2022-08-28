2022 MTV VMAs – Full Rock + Alternative Winners List

Here are all of the rock and alternative winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Typically, big time award shows over the last decade and more have largely shied away from rock music of almost any sort. That hasn't been the case at the VMAs though as rock has remained in relatively good standing with the annual event that doles out its highly coveted Moonman trophy to the winners.

Even though many categories are dominated by the biggest names in mainstream music, rock artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, newcomers Maneskin and others are all built to compete.

Of course, there's one category that's nothing but rock where Foo Fighters, Jack White, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shinedown and Three Days Grace are all Best Rock nominees. The Chili Peppers were also the recipients of this year's Global Icon Award.

See the complete winners list below for all of the categories starring rock artists directly below.

2022 MTV VMA ROCK + METAL WINNERS LIST

Best New Artist

Nominees:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Maneskin

Seventeen

Winner:

Dove Cameron

Group of the Year

Nominees:

Blackpink

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Winner:

BTS

Best Rock

Nominees:

Foo Fighters

Jack White

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Winner:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Alternative

Nominees:

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear

Imagine Dragons x JID

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW

Maneskin

Panic! At the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Winner:

Maneskin

Best Metaverse Performance

Nominees:

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande / Fortnite

Blackpink The Virtual / PUBG Mobile

BTS / Minecraft + YouTube

Charli XCX / Roblox

Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience / Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience / Roblox

Winner:

Blackpink The Virtual

Best Longform Video

Nominees:

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters, Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves, star-crossed

Madonna, Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo, driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor's version)

Winner:

Taylor Swift