After a third and final rollout of new additions, the 2022 Reading and Leeds Festival lineups are complete, with Rage Against the Machine, Bring Me the Horizon and more set to play the annual rite of summer passage in the U.K.

The music weekend will take place Aug. 26-28, with the lineups shifting between the two venues. As per usual, organizers have done a great job pulling from established acts and rising stars in a variety of genres, and the Rage Against the Machine reunion is the buzz of the festival, serving as the main draw for a lot of music fans.

The lineups for the music weekend are as follows

Reading Friday / Leeds Saturday

Dave, Polo G, Little Simz, Circa Waves, Griff, Black Honey, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, All Time Low, Joy Crookes, Wallas, BBNO$, Gorgon City, Biscits, Jaguar, Meg Ward, Nia Archives, Pink Panthress, Bakar, Everyone You Know, Piri & Tommy, Joey Valence & Brae, Fever 333, As It Is, Cleopatrick, Glaive, Saspr, Phem, Tigercub, Kid Kapichi, Witch Fever, The Scratch, Beauty School Dropout, Pa Salieu, Potter Payper, Knucks, Morrisson, Fumez the Engineer, Hazey, Jords, Sir Spyro, Kasst X AJFRMTHES, Dan D'Lion, Bilk, Priestgate, Dolores Forever, Caity Baser, Deadletter, Sisi, Flowerovlove, Honeyglaze and Courting

Reading Saturday / Leeds Sunday

Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Jack Harlow, The Lathums, Dayglow, The Sherlocks, Bring Me the Horizon, D-Block Europe, Enter Shikari, Jxdn, Poppy, D'Wayne, Wilkinson, Sigma, A.M.C. featuring Phantom, Madison Beer, Tai Verdes, Gus Dapperton, Obskur, Tommy Farrow, Luude, AMA, Police Car Collective, TBA, Ho99o9, Carolesdaughter, Cassyette, Sueco, Kid Brunswick, Taipei Houston, The Skinner Brothers, Static Dress, Thumper, Krept & Konan, Unknown T, JPEGMAFIA, French the Kid, Country Dons, DJ Target, Snow, O Jerime, Crystal Millz, JBEE, Aussic, Joesef, Christian Alexander, Grove, BEMZ, Uninvited, Jazmine Flowers, Gabe Coulter and Corella

Reading Sunday / Leeds Friday

Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, Maneskin, Pale Waves, Denzel Curry, Willow, Mallrat, Halsey, Bastielle, DMA's, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, BRU-C, The K's, Hybrid Minds, Bou, Kanine, TS7, The Stricken Project, Ashnikko, 100 Gecs, Gayle, Dylan, Sad Night Dynamite, Beabadoobee, Role Model, Stone, Chloe Moriondo, The Blinders, Crawlers, Barns Courtney, The Native, Daisy Brain, Abby Roberts, Brooke Combe, CVC, Arrdee, Danny Brown, A1 X J1, 1D, Comfy, M'Way, V.I.C., Mugun, Wes Nelson, TBC, Joe Unknown, Miso Extra, Claudia Valentina, Anorak Patch, Lice, Panic Shack, Emby, Meduulla and Just Wondering.

According to the Leeds website, weekend tickets are sold out with only Friday and Saturday single-day tickets still available. Get more ticketing info here. As for Reading Festival, all tickets are now sold out, but they do Ticketmaster’s Fan2Fan Ticket Exchange as their trusted partner for find ticket alternatives. Get more info here.

