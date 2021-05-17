2022 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup Revealed

Get ready to set sail on the rocking seas as the ShipRocked Cruise is returning for 2022. Organizers have revealed the music lineup for next year's rock cruise with Lamb of God and I Prevail sitting atop a stacked bill of performers.

They'll be joined on the ShipRocked Cruise by 10 Years, '68, Avatar, Ayron Jones, Badflower, Blacktop Mojo, Bones U.K., Dead Poet Society, Dead Sara, From Ashes to New, He Is Legend, Lilith Czar, Motionless in White, Oxymorrons, P.O.D., Raveneye, Sevendust, Steel Panther, VRSTY, Wage War and Zero 9:36. Plus, fans can look for special performances by the all-star cast of The Stowaways, Mark Morton playing a solo set and the return of We Are the Fallen.

Lamb Of God and Mark Morton remarked, "We are thrilled to announce that Lamb Of God will be appearing on ShipRocked 2022! Live music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you’ve been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for five days of non-stop rock?! Bring your sunscreen, Pedialyte and lots of Dramamine...Let’s gooooooo!"

Steel Panther added, “Continuing the legacy of legendary seafarers who came before us like Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and the great Captain Merrill Stubing, Steel Panther is proud to be a part of ShipRocked 2022. It will be the best fishing trip you have ever been on...if you’re fishing for a first mate or just an old-fashioned rockin’ good time.“

The 2022 edition of ShipRocked will take place between Jan. 22-27, with cruisers joining the bands aboard the Carnival Breeze. The ship will set sail from Galveston, Texas, heading off to beautiful Costa Maya en route to Cozumel, Mexico in the Caribbean.

Not only will you get musical performances throughout the run, but cruise goers will have a variety of onboard and beach activities available — including photo ops, meet and greet opportunities, artist hosted events and activities, theme nights and after hours parties.

A limited number of staterooms are still available and you can visit the ShipRocked website for pricing details and to reserve your spot on the cruise today.

ShipRocked 2022 Lineup

ASK4 Entertainment