Rock Legends to Play 2026 Opening of Obama’s Chicago Presidential Library

Eddie Vedder, U2's Bono and The Edge and Bruce Springsteen will be among the all-star lineup of musical guests taking part in the grand opening ceremony for the Barack Obama Presidential Center taking place tomorrow (June 18) in Chicago. And you'll be able to livestream the event even if you can't be there in person.

It's quite the musical lineup that is turning out to support the opening of the Presidential Center, with Christina Aguilera, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Stevie Wonder, TEMS and The Roots also set to take part in the festivities.

How Can I Catch the Opening Ceremony?

The festivities will livestream globally at 11AM CT on Thursday (June 18).

Both Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are expected to deliver speeches at the event. There will be an invocation led by Pastor Joel Hunter and Joshua DuBois and special remarks and guest appearances by Marsai Martin, Marty Nesbitt and Valerie B. Jarrett. In addition the Illinois National Color Guard will be on hand as well as representatives from the Guitars Over Guns and Uniting Voices Chicago organizations.

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As stated, the music lineup features U2's Bono and The Edge, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, The Roots, Christina Aguilera, Common, Jennifer Hudson and TEMS.

The livestream can be found at obama.org/grandopening.

There will also be a watch party in Chicago taking place where ticketed guests will be able to catch the ceremony on the big screen at Midway Plaisance Park near the Center.

Barack Obama Presidential Center barack obama presidential center grand opening lineup

What Else You Need to Know About the Barack Obama Presidential Center

According to the center's website, the new Chicago landmark was built on the South Side of Chicago where the Obamas' journey began. It's a 19.3 acre campus that serves as both a museum and a presidential public library.

The museum explores the promise and power of democracy through the legacy of President and Mrs. Obama. Journey through four levels of dynamic exhibits that tell the story of the First Family and the social movements that made their work possible. Exhibits include memorabilia from the Obamas’ time in the White House, stories of iconic moments from the President’s administration and interactive activities for visitors of all ages and abilities.

A look at the schedule beyond the grand opening shows that there will be programs with speakers and some musical entertainment taking place at the center as well in the coming months.

Below, check out 20 rock and metal songs with social messages.