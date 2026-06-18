PHOTOS – Rockers Perform at Barack Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

It was a star-studded grand opening ceremony as a who's who of popular music turned out to celebrate the launch of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago Thursday (June 18). Representing the rock community at the event, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, U2's Bono and The Edge and Bruce Springsteen all performed, while a bevy of other pop and R&B stars also stepped up to the mic to honor the former President and First Lady.

One of the early highlights of the day came when Vedder took the stage with students and alumni from Chicago's Columbia College under the moniker Guitars Over Guns to perform a song they had created together. The track, "Better Believe," was also released by Vedder to coincide with the performance with proceeds helping to further benefit the Guitars Over Guns organization.

READ MORE: Eddie Vedder Teams With Youth Group on New Song for Obama Center Grand Opening

Bono and The Edge were on hand to play U2's "City of Blinding Lights" off their 2004 album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. Bono noted beforehand, "We're here to represent the Irish in Chicago and the world. Thank you for the loan of your country."

And while keeping things on the uplifting side, Bruce Springsteen took the stage later in the day to perform "Land of Hope and Dreams." "Oh what a glorious task we are given to continually strive to improve this great nation of ours," remarked Springsteen ahead of the performance. He then shared that the quote came from President Obama's speech at Selma and then he directed his next comment at the Obama family, noting, "President Obama and Michelle, you have exemplified that ideal with lives that have served us all with heart and commitment and love and compassion."

Other highlights from throughout the day included a three-song set from Stevie Wonder on "All I Do," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" and "Higher Ground," John Legend singing "Someday We'll All Be Free," Christina Aguilera delivering a powerful version of "What a Wonderful World" and Jennifer Hudson performing the "Star Spangled Banner" and "The Impossible Dream."

The Obama Presidential Center was built on a 19.3 acre campus on the South Side of Chicago. It will house the Barack Obama Presidential Library as well as provide a space for programs, music performances and a museum commemorating Obama's time in office.

Below, check out a photo gallery from the Grand Opening celebration.

Rockers Perform at Barack Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening June 18, 2026 marks the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. Among those honored to perform are rockers Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Bono and The Edge (U2) and Bruce Sprinsgteen, as well as Stevie Wonder and more. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

See a gallery consisting of 20 rock and metal songs with social messaging below.