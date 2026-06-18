Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Plays Obama Center Grand Opening, Debuts New Song

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder delivered a memorable performance at the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center Thursday (June 18), teaming up with youths from the Chicago area that perform under the moniker Guitars Over Guns on the collaborative new track "Better Believe."

Leading up to the performance, Vedder introduced his young bandmates who were joining him on the song. "What an honor for all of us to be here on this day," he remarked, "President Obama was aware that I would be playing music with young musicians from the neighborhood. But when he heard we were writing an original piece, a song just for the occasion, he said, ‘That might be a lot of work.’ And as usual, he was right. But it’s been great work and it’s everything the center stands for — its inclusivity, its access to resources, its mentorship and opportunity. So, we thank you for this opportunity.”

The performance is viewable through the Obama Foundation livestream below.

See Eddie Vedder + More at the Barack Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

How "Better Believe" Featuring Eddie Vedder and Guitars Over Guns Came Together

The Obama Foundation was responsible for pairing up Vedder with Guitars Over Guns for the project. The Guitars Over Guns outfit features members of audio arts students and alumni from Columbia College Chicago, which is where the song was recorded.

Win McNamee, Getty Images Win McNamee, Getty Images

Vedder co-wrote the track with members of the Guitars Over Guns band. Giselle Castro, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Jeremiah Fristoe, Mason Harris, Michael “Myskie” Hightower, Naomi Owens, Joy Viltz and Iya Waters share writing credits along with the Pearl Jam singer. Daniels, a Columbia adjunct professor of instruction and Chicago regional director for Guitars Over Guns, helped to lead the project. In addition, the song was produced by Vedder, Daniels, Andrew Watt and Paul LaMalfa.

READ MORE: Why Eddie Vedder Didn't Want Pearl Jam to Release 'Better Man'

A studio version of the track has been released as well featuring Eddie Vedder (Vocalist, Guitar, background vocals), Joy Viltz (Vocalist), Giselle Castro (Vocalist), Naomi Owens (Vocalist), Michael "Myskie" Hightower (Vocalist), Mason Harris (Vocalist), Jeremiah Fristoe (Background Vocalist), Andre "Add-2" Daniels (Background Vocalist), Mark Anderson (Background Vocalist), Isabella Santillan (Guitar), Ayden Smith (Bass), Cassidy Lee (Drums) and Josh Klinghoffer (Keyboard).

The song is available via multiple platforms right now and all royalties earned by Vedder and the song's co-writers will benefit the Guitars Over Guns organization that used music, mentorship and the arts to empower young people and provide more opportunities for their future.

Eddie Vedder & Guitars Over Guns, "Better Believe"

Below, see photos of the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center with performances by Eddie Vedder, U2's Bono and The Edge and Bruce Springsteen.