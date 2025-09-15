Drunk Eddie Vedder Drops F-Bomb on Live TV During Chicago Cubs Game

Though he sings to thousands nightly, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder had a slip of the tongue on live television that could land the Chicago Cubs broadcast in some hot water.

Vedder, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, was on hand Saturday (Sept. 13) as the hometown Cubs celebrated the retirement of returning veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo throughout their game with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rizzo, a much beloved Cubs player who was part of their 2016 World Series team, has played many a game in Wrigley Field, but decided to take in a good portion of the game in the Wrigley outfield bleachers with the fans and a few famous friends. Among them were Vedder and supermodel Cindy Crawford, who along with Rizzo sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch.

Why Did Eddie Vedder Drop the F-Bomb on Live TV?

It was clearly a good time for Rizzo and friends who were having fun amongst the fans as they watched on throughout the game. But at one point, the field reporter was assigned to speak to Rizzo, Crawford and Vedder about their seventh inning stretch performance.

When the reporter asked what it was like to celebrate the day with Rizzo, Vedder commented, "I've never gotten to sit with my favorite player in the bleachers." But when asked about singing with Rizzo and Crawford, he shared, "Oh, I was terrified." When asked why, Vedder commented, "Cause I didn't want them to fuck up," which earned laughs from Rizzo, Crawford and a bemused grin from the reporter, as seen below.

Fans on social media were quick to note that Vedder might have had a few drinks to loosen his tongue to deliver the NSFW no-no on the air. Even Rizzo himself might not have been at his most capable as a home run was hit in his direction during the game and he managed to drop the ball.

See some of the social media reaction below.