24-7 Spyz Founding Singer P. Fluid Beaten to Death in New York City

Peter Forrest, better known in the music world as onetime 24-7 Spyz frontman P. Fluid, was discovered beaten to death Monday (Jan. 13) in New York City.

Per The New York Daily News, the 64-year-old musician was discovered inside an ambulette he was driving. The musician was last heard from at 8AM from his colleagues at the ambulette company. After he had failed to make a few pickups and stopped answering his phone, they became concerned about where he could be.

A co-worker was able to use GPS to track his vehicle and upon arriving they found the front door window had been broken and Forrest lying face down in the back of the vehicle. According to the police report, he had been beaten to death.

“We are cooperating and it’s a terrible tragedy for the family and [our] hearts are going out to his family,” said Forrest's unidentified colleague to the New York Daily News.

About P-Fluid and 24-7 Spyz

24-7 Spyz had their greatest success in the late '80s and early '90s delivering a brand of funk metal representative of the different influences that the band had picked up in their native Bronx.

They've amassed eight studio albums over the course of their career, with P. Fluid providing vocals on three of them. He appeared on the 1989 debut Harder Than You and the 1990 follow-up Gumbo Millennium before he bowed out of the band following their 1990 tour with Jane's Addiction.

P-Fluid later returned to the band in 1994 and appeared on their fourth studio album in 1995, Temporarily Disconnected. But after a quick tour to support the record, the singer left the group again.

After leaving 24-7 Spyz, P. Fluid performed for a period under the moniker P. Fluid and the Fluid Foundation. He would later go on to form the band BlkVampires while performing under the name Forrest Thinner. In 2019, BlkVampires split with the singer decided to continue solo under the band name BlkVampiresX.

Revisit some of P. Fluid's work with 24-7 Spyz below.

