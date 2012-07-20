From Riots to Heroin Use: 25 Most Destructive Guns N’ Roses Moments

Guns N' Roses has survived so many destructive moments, a documentary on the band would probably need at least two sequels.

Formed by members of Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns in 1985, Guns N' Roses made a quick ascent as rock legends.

A year later, they were inked to a deal with Geffen Records. Their explosive debut, Appetite For Destruction, followed.

As much as they were known for their meteoric rise in rock music, GnR might have been just as (if not more) notorious for the controversies that surrounded the band.

From riots at concert venues to excessive drug use to scuffles with other bands, Guns N' Roses has always existed on shaky footing. Despite several members departing, with some even making their unlikely return, the band has somehow survived.

Here is a look at the 25 most destructive moments throughout the history of Guns N' Roses.