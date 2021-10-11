77 Must See Photos of Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Mudvayne + More From 2021 Aftershock Festival

Sacramento was the place to be this past weekend as the Aftershock Festival return for its ninth installment after skipping 2020 due to the national pandemic. This marked the first year that Aftershock moved to a four day event, and there was plenty of rock to go around for those in attendance.

Metallica were the big draw of this year's event, playing a set heavy on their '80s material on Friday night (Oct. 8), while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Black Album on Sunday by playing the album in reverse order during the bulk of their set. Friday's bill also featured standout sets from Volbeat, Suicidal Tendencies, Seether, Skillet, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys amongst others, while Sunday's top moments came from Rise Against, Mastodon, Mammoth WVH, Black Veil Brides, In This Moment, Steel Panther, Yelawolf and more.

The festival kicked off on Thursday (Oct. 7) with a more metal-themed lineup playing across two stages. Anthrax, Testament and Exodus put the emphasis on thrash, while hard-hitting rappers Cypress Hill brought some variety to the night. On Saturday (Oct. 8), fans got to take in the reunions of Mudvayne and Misfits, while Machine Gun Kelly, Gojira, Body Count, The Offspring, Badflower, Atreyu and more gave fans plenty of choices throughout the day.

Check out photos from the 2021 edition of Aftershock below.

Aftershock Festival 2021 Day 1 See photos from the 2021 Edition of the Aftershock Festival.

Aftershock Festival 2021 Day 2 Photos from the 2021 edition of the Aftershock Festival

Aftershock Festival 2021 Day 3 See photos from Day 3 of the 2021 Aftershock Festival